Domestic worker fends off house robber in Storms River

A domestic worker became an unlikely hero on Tuesday after fighting off a would-be house robber at the home of an elderly Storms River Village resident.

A 19-year-old man was arrested after attempting a housebreaking, after the quick-thinking worker managed to push the panic button following a scuffle between the pair.

The worker and her 90-year-old employer managed to escape the confrontation unharmed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the man allegedly first tried to scout the house by pretending to ask for water from the housekeeper, and was later found in the bathroom, where he allegedly tried to flee with a laptop in hand.

“About 5.45am, it is alleged that a domestic employee was busy with her chores at a house in Storms River Village, when a young man asked her for water and she gave it to him.

“It is further said that, after the young man left, the employee continued with her chores, but moments later found the same young man inside the bathroom, presumably having entered through a bathroom window.”

A scuffle ensued between the two before the housekeeper managed to press the panic button, alerting the security company.

The man was apprehended and arrested outside the house while allegedly trying to flee.

The suspect is due before the Storms River Magistrate’s Court soon where he will face a charge of attempted house robbery.

