Covid-19: SA records 305 cases, 48 deaths in the past 24 hours

There were only 305 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

There were also 48 newly recorded coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the same period. According to the NICD, this means that there have been 2,924,622 infections and 89,435 fatalities recorded countrywide since the outbreak of Covid-19 in SA in March 2020.