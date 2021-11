Alleged middleman in Panayiotou case too sick to attend court

The state and defence in the Jayde Panayiotou murder trial lost out on a full day of court on Wednesday as a result of the accused in the case, Luthando Siyoni, not feeling well.



Siyoni, 41, had to be taken to a doctor before the trial could get under way in the Gqeberha high court. ..