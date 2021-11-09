‘We are normalising the abnormal’ — SA slams Eskom’s advice on what to do during load-shedding

Power utility Eskom caught heavy flak over its list of things the public can do during load-shedding.

This week, Eskom requested that the public invest in a few things, including making sure that they save their batteries.

This comes after the power utility announced it would implement stage 4 rolling blackouts countrywide until 5am on Friday.

Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Saturday.

Eskom said this was due to ongoing generation capacity shortages.

“While Eskom regrets the escalation in load-shedding, it is necessary to ration the remaining emergency generation reserves which have been utilised extensively as we are not getting the reduction in demand expected from the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding.”

According to Eskom, if load-shedding is getting you down there are some things you can do, including making use of surge protection, buying a portable dongle for the internet, stocking up on a first-aid kit and investing in an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) device for your computer.