Union calls for resignation of Eskom executives and board as load-shedding deepens

The strategy to fix SA’s long-lasting electricity supply problems is not working and heads must roll, says the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

On Tuesday the NUM said the Eskom board and executives should resign.

“They promised they will resolve the problem of load-shedding in 18 months. They dismally failed to meet their set target. All we need is leadership who will keep the lights burning,” said William Mabapa, the union’s acting general secretary.

“The Eskom leadership presented a turnaround strategy that is not tailored to solve the load-shedding problems we are experiencing.”

Mabapa said the current Eskom strategy focused on unbundling the utility and disposing of some of its assets.

“Unbundling is presented as a panacea for all Eskom problems. The NUM is on record as opposed to this way of thinking.”