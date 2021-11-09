Summerstrand blackout another blow to battered hospitality sector

Covid-19 woes, load-shedding and now damaged substation last straw for many businesses

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



After trying to claw their way back to a sustainable footing, guests houses and hotels in Summerstrand have been dealt another blow, having to turn away clients due to a power outage since Friday.



A number of establishments in Summerstrand had subsequently suffered further financial costs as a result...