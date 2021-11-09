News

Public urged to assist in search for missing man

By Herald Reporter - 09 November 2021
Steve Maarman, 28, is being sought after he went missing in October
Livingstone Hospital social workers are requesting the public’s assistance in the search for Steve Maarman, who went missing in October.

Maarman, 28, from Jeffreys Bay, speaks both Afrikaans and Xhosa and was last spotted in Summerstrand near Pick n Pay more than a week ago.

Anyone with information is requested to contact social worker Nelisa Siwisa, on 041-405-2539 or 082-734-3902.

