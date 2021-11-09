Police on hunt for hit-and-run driver

Police are on the hunt for a driver of a white Mazda 2 who was allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident near Despatch on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the R75 at about 7.10pm and left a 30-year-old resident from Reservoir Hills dead.

Police spokesperson Gerda Swart said the man driving the vehicle fled the scene after allegedly confessing to another motorist about the incident.

“According to information, the driver of the white Mazda 2 stopped at the scene and informed another driver of a second vehicle, who had also stopped at the accident scene, that he had [allegedly] bumped the pedestrian with his vehicle.

“While the second driver contacted the police to report the matter, the driver of the white Mazda 2 drove off.”

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

Anyone who might have witnessed the accident, or has any information that can assist police to find the driver, is asked to contact detective Warrant Officer Mario Jonck on 084-810-9078 or SAPS Despatch detectives on 041-933-8000.

