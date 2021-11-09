Christopher Panayiotou ‘deeply, deeply sorry’ for killing Jayde

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Standing with his back to the family and friends of the woman he had murdered, convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou told them how deeply sorry he was for the hurt and pain he had caused them.



But as Panayiotou uttered the words in the high court in Gqeberha on Monday, not once did he look at Jayde’s distraught mother or sister seated in the public gallery...