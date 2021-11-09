Miriam Makeba’s legacy lives on 13 years after her death

By Herald Reporter -

Celebrated singer, humanitarian and goodwill ambassador Dr Miriam Makeba died on November 9 2008, but her legacy lives on and continues to shape the entertainment industry 13 years on.



With the late diva’s music managing to transcend cultures and locations, it comes as no surprise that another international artist has opted to pay tribute to “Mama Africa” with the release of a new song titled Far Away...