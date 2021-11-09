Heavy rain makes little difference to depleted dams

Heavy rain across most parts of Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday made little difference to the dwindling dam levels.

By Tuesday afternoon, the combined level of the Bay’s four western storage dams was at 11.79%.

With current consumption levels recorded at more than 280 megalitres a day, SA Weather Services spokesperson Garth Sampson warned that metro taps would start to run dry by Christmas.

“We have been talking, warning and begging people, and no-one seems to be listening,” he said.

“We are on about 280 megalitres a day, which should be cut to under 210, not next week or tomorrow, but today for us to have any chance.”

On Tuesday, the municipality’s dam levels measured at: Kouga (6.65%), Churchill (11.25%), Impofu (16.6%), and Groendal (19.55%).

The end of April has been earmarked for the municipality’s remaining distribution and augmentation projects.

The Bay’s drought war room corps has also warned that if consumption is not cut to about 230ML, the repercussions will be severe.

