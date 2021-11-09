‘Daring escape’ plan worked, but awaiting trial prisoner did not get far

A 48-year-old awaiting trial prisoner who escaped from police custody in Mossel Bay “under false pretences” was caught hours later hitching a ride.

The man escaped from police holding cells just after 7am on Tuesday after pretending to be a detainee for a minor offence who was due for release, said police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie.

Pojie said the man appeared in the Mossel Bay magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with fraud charges committed in the town and in Oudtshoorn.

He was remanded in custody at the police holding cells pending transfer to the Oudtshoorn correctional facility when he escaped.

“Mossel Bay police opened an escape from lawful custody docket for further investigation. This daring escape prompted a manhunt, with transmissions of the escape given to neighbouring police stations,” said Pojie.

The fugitive was arrested at a tyre business in George while getting a lift to Oudtshoorn.

“He will be returned to Mossel Bay where he will face a charge of escape from lawful custody. A departmental investigation was instituted to run parallel with the criminal investigation.”

TimesLIVE