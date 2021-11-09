Cape avian flu outbreak: 100 birds dying a day, and that's an improvement

The Western Cape is losing about 100 seabirds a day, down from about 750 at the peak of an outbreak of avian influenza.

Since October 1, the total number of recorded dead birds is 18,388, of which 17,926 were Cape cormorants. The area most affected is Dyer Island, where 12,203 dead birds have been reported to date, according to the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre.

Provincial minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell said the outbreak is not yet over but the numbers of dying birds continue to decline in most regions.

“We haven’t had any reports of the virus spreading further inland or to other unaffected regions, which may suggest that our interventions have paid off.”

The bulk of the current deaths are reported on Dyer Island, where 59 Cape cormorants were found on Monday. At the peak of the outbreak about 500 per day were dying on the island, he said.

Bredell said efforts to address the outbreak are ongoing. “We hope we’ve turned the corner, but more time is needed.”