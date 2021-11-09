News

Bright ray of hope for intellectually disabled

Transformed Sunshine Special School in Kariega includes new classrooms, library and hydrotherapy pool

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 09 November 2021

 

Four years after breaking ground, the R92.4m development of a special school in Kariega has been completed...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station

Most Read