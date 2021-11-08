Tribute production takes SA by storm
Using eight quirky gay men as its vehicle for the story, in early 2020 Lefra Productions proudly announced the 25th anniversary revival of the hit play Love! Valour! Compassion! by playwright Terrence McNally.
However, the Covid-19-pandemic hit and the revival was put on hold...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.