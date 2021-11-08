Three more days without power for some parts of Nelson Mandela Bay

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the weekend and charged with malicious damage to property after he was found near the Driftsands Drive electrical substation.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the man had allegedly tampered with electrical wiring at the substation.

He was arrested by the neighbourhood watch at about 11am on Saturday.

“According to police information, the municipality was busy with repairs to cable theft at the substation when the neighbourhood watch discovered the suspect with severe burns.

“He was handed over to metro police.

“He was taken to hospital where he was treated and discharged,” Naidu said.

He is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.

Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said repair work on the vandalised cable, and the restoration of electricity supply to Summerstrand, Forest Hill and parts of Humewood and South End, had been stifled due to a lack of suitable spares on the outdated supply cable.

In a statement issued on Sunday afternoon, Baron said it was envisaged supply would only be fully restored in three days.

“Due to excavation work and the sourcing of spares for the 132kV cable, electricity supply can unfortunately not be restored sooner,” Baron said.

The interim measure to intermittently provide electricity supply from an alternative substation every four hours was no longer feasible due to the high demand for electricity, Baron said.

“Consumers from the affected areas are kindly requested to switch off their geysers, outside security lights and pool pumps.

“Refrain from using electric tools such lawn movers, washing machines and dishwashers.

“Alternatively use gas for cooking,” Baron said.

