‘This belt’s for children of Zwide, Kwazakhele’

New EFC champion Sindile Manengela gets hero’s welcome

Riaan Marais

News reporter



Holding his new gold championship belt overhead, Gqeberha MMA fighter Sindile Manengela arrived home on Sunday to a hero’s welcome, as a small crowd waited at the airport to greet their champion.



After five hard-fought rounds in his Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) match in Johannesburg on Saturday night, Manengela was crowned the bantamweight champion and was excited to bring the title home to Zwide...