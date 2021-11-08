Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill is shaking up the global recovery trade

Shares tied to reopening trades from casinos to airlines surged in Asia on Monday after Pfizer said its Covid-19 pill could reduce hospitalisation and deaths in high-risk patients by 89%.

A Bloomberg gauge of Macau casino shares jumped 7.2%, the biggest move in more than two months, while an index of Asia-Pacific airline stocks rallied as much as 5.5%, the most since March. Luggage manufacturer Samsonite International SA climbed 15% in Hong Kong.

The buying frenzy in Asia — which tracks gains among similar stocks in the US — comes as Pfizer looked to become the second pharmaceutical company to offer an oral pill to combat the coronavirus. While Pfizer’s drug has yet to receive emergency authorisation from US regulators, investors said it shows promise to help ease the pandemic globally and accelerate a return to travel.

The pill is “bringing some hope that reopening will be able to take place more smoothly, especially if the pill is able to reduce the strain on hospital capacity”. said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist with IG Asia . in Singapore.

“The fact that it is an oral treatment may also suggest it may be more well-received, along with its high efficacy.”