Panayiotou finally comes clean on Jayde’s murder
In the Gqeberha high court on Monday, convicted murderer Christopher Panayiotou admitted for the first time to having ordered the hit on his wife, Jayde.
Panayiotou was testifying against Luthando Siyoni, the man he says helped him arrange the murder of the popular teacher...
