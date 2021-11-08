Oscar Pistorius eligible for parole

Mix-up in dates means Reeva Steenkamp’s killer could be released earlier than expected

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius may be released on parole sooner than initially thought.



Pistorius, who is serving 13 years and five months in prison after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Gqeberha model Reeva Steenkamp, has in fact been eligible for parole since July...