‘My heart goes out to the Steenkamp family’ — Mzansi weighs in on possible parole for Oscar Pistorius
Social media has weighed in on reports that former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius may soon be eligible for parole.
Pistorius was initially sentenced to six years in prison for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013. This was later set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal and replaced with a sentence of 23 years and five months.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told Newzroom Afrika inmates may be eligible for parole after serving a period of their sentence behind bars, but no decision has yet been made on Pistorius’ parole.
“I have seen media reports on possible parole placement for Oscar Pistorius. As a department we are not yet there,” he said.
“They [inmates] have to appear before a parole board. A determination is then made about whether they are ready to be sent back into the community or continue to stay in prison serving the remainder of their sentence.”
Nxumalo said the department was planning a meeting between Pistorius and the Steenkamp family as part of the rehabilitation process.
The news has split opinions online, with many calling for Pistorius to be given the same treatment as other inmates.
If Oscar Pistorius get parole everybody who committed the same crime must get a similar treatment and it's doesn't matter whether it's Zuma, Eugene Tereblache or Shabir Shaik?— Nicky Michele (@NickyMichele2) November 7, 2021
#OscarPistorius eligible for parole— Thulani Ndaba (@tndaba) November 8, 2021
Convicted killer and former Paralympic star is eligible for release on parole 😳🙄🤔
This is going to open painful wounds to #ReevaSteenkamp family who was killed in 2013 🥺💔😓 pic.twitter.com/OLDFXf5RFS
#OscarPistorius is eligible for parole. It seems it was just yesterday.— Yonela Gxasheka (@YonelaGxasheka) November 6, 2021
Oscar Pistorius up for parole!— I-Batibat (@i_batibat) November 7, 2021
This is going to be Interesting.
We have no I dear how justice system works but I think if you found guilty of murder your family member or love one you should get life sentence and not get a parole ..the Reeva steenkamp 💔 family their still in pain to see Osar out of jail .#OscarPistorius— Hamza (@Hamza54979536) November 8, 2021
I honestly don't think Oscar Pistorius should do this victim-offender dialogue. Unless of course he's gonna tell Reeva's parents "the truth", not those lies he told the court.https://t.co/tFXpkQdkcE— Mthetheleli🇿🇦 (@Nxuba__Rhudulu) November 7, 2021
So frankly speaking, the only thing that Oscar Pistorius will find different when he gets out on parole is the name change that happened down South-East and the GuptEscape? 🤔— m👍🏼us✊🏽 ku👊🏾al👌🏿 (@mbusokumalo) November 8, 2021
No flying cars, no Indian Speaker of National Assembly 😁. Nothing. It's as if he was there for 30mins. pic.twitter.com/as5kMWb3ZZ
TimesLIVE