Massive ‘spekboom whale’ to be planted in Gqeberha

By Devon Koen -

A huge “spekboom whale” will be planted along Marine Drive in Gqeberha at the weekend in celebration of Algoa Bay being declared a whale heritage site.



Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism (NMBT) in conjunction with Raggy Charters and the Baywatch Project have invited all organisations that made up the Whale Heritage Site Steering Committee and members that supported the campaign to build a full-sized 14m whale at the weekend launch...