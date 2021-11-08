‘Have we reached rock bottom yet?’ — anger as stage 4 load-shedding hits for the rest of the week
Eskom’s decision to ramp up load-shedding to stage 4 for the rest of the week has been met with anger and frustration online, with some questioning if it has links to the recent election results.
The power utility announced on Monday that ongoing generation capacity shortages meant there would be increased rolling blackouts countrywide until 5am on Friday.
Stage 2 load-shedding will continue from Friday until 5am on Saturday.
“While Eskom regrets the escalation in load-shedding, it is necessary to ration the remaining emergency generation reserves which have been used extensively this morning as we are not getting the reduction in demand expected from the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding.”
It said a generating unit at Arnot power station tripped on Monday morning and further contributed to the shortages.
“It was anticipated an additional seven units would have returned to service by Monday, but this has not materialised,” Eskom said.
The announcement was met with fury on social media as “stage 4” topped the Twitter trends list.
Angry users complained how blackouts affect schooling, businesses and the economy in general. They demanded answers from those in power.
Here’s a look at some reactions:
Remember Cyril said the only way we will get electricity is if we vote ANC....— arn franzsen (@AFranzsen) November 8, 2021
Loadshedding stage 2 is guaranteed for this week. Prepare for stage 4 or stage 6.— Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) November 8, 2021
Eskom is falling apart.
We need to go to the pay Eskom a visit, this can not be accepted. We need to protest against this nonsense urgently— MrLSir (@InfoLuckynt) November 8, 2021
Developing countries don't suffer like we do. We're not a developing country.. the only developing that goes on, is in politicians' homes— Richard McLaren (@rgmclaren) November 8, 2021
Mara what did we do to deserve this?! 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/0tlqKSGYpS— Sfisokuhle Mahlangu (@Sfiso_Mahlangu2) November 8, 2021
In December there will loadshedding n level 4 lockdown regulations— Dimakatso Mabaso 💖💖 (@Katso_Baby) November 8, 2021