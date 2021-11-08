EMS personnel identified after N10 crash, truck driver also dies
The Eastern Cape health department has expressed its condolences to the families of two healthcare workers who died in a horrific collision between an ambulance and a truck on Saturday morning.
Ntombehlubi Rasmeni and Tembekile Damane, of Cradock, were declared dead at the scene after their ambulance collided head-on with a truck, believed to have been transporting manganese to Nelson Mandela Bay...
