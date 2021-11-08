News

EMS personnel identified after N10 crash, truck driver also dies

Riaan Marais
News reporter
08 November 2021

The Eastern Cape health department has expressed its condolences to the families of two healthcare workers who died in a horrific collision between an ambulance and a truck on Saturday morning.

Ntombehlubi Rasmeni and Tembekile Damane, of Cradock, were declared dead at the scene after their ambulance collided head-on with a truck, believed to have been transporting manganese to Nelson Mandela Bay...

