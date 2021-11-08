‘Community needs to fight gender-based violence together’

Deputy minister Mathale vows to make good on promises of new police station for Zwide

Gender-based violence will not disappear overnight, and it will take a combined effort from the whole community — men, women and children — to end the scourge of violent crime in SA.



This message from police deputy minister Cassel Mathale came with promises of improved policing and a new police station in Zwide during a GBV imbizo held in the city on Saturday...