Alleged wife killer sobs during graphic footage shown in court

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Graphic visuals of how a Joubertina woman was viciously killed by her estranged husband were shown in the Gqeberha high court on Monday.



While Marthinus Van Der Linde, 47, wept in the dock as various video clips were played illustrating how he had stabbed his former wife, Maritsa, 43, to death, her family sat stone-faced in the public gallery...