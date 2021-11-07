News

New digital platform brings resources to the people

By Roslyn Baatjies - 07 November 2021

A digital civil society platform developed to link non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community organisations to a networking forum where discussions can be held, and resources can be accessed, was launched virtually recently.

The platform was developed under the auspices of the Centre for Community Technologies (CCT) at Nelson Mandela University in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)...

