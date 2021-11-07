Humewood police station offline after cable theft

Humewood police station’s telephone lines and computer systems are out of order due to cable theft which resulted in a power outage throughout the area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the police station was not contactable telephonically.

She said anyone needing police assistance or in cases of an emergency should contact the following officers:

Station commander Brigadier Bentley: 082-779-7250;

Vispol commander: Colonel Frank: 082-303-0098;

Support service commander: Colonel Roach: 082-779-7258; or

082-779-7258; or The acting detective commander: 082-457-4740.

The SAPS apologised for this unforeseen circumstance, Naidu said.

