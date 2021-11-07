News

Humewood police station offline after cable theft

Devon Koen
Court reporter
07 November 2021
Humewood police station telephone lines and computer systems are offline
POWER OUTAGE: Humewood police station telephone lines and computer systems are offline
Image: 123RF/Choneschones

Humewood police station’s telephone lines and computer systems are out of order due to cable theft which resulted in a power outage throughout the area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the police station was not contactable telephonically.

She said anyone needing police assistance or in cases of an emergency should contact the following officers

  • Station commander Brigadier Bentley: 082-779-7250;
  • Vispol commander: Colonel Frank: 082-303-0098;
  • Support service commander: Colonel Roach: 082-779-7258; or
  • The acting detective commander: 082-457-4740.

The SAPS apologised for this unforeseen circumstance, Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station

Most Read