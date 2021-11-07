Firearms confiscated during Gqeberha police operations

As the Safer Festive Season operations got under way at the weekend, Gqeberha police recovered two firearms, both suspected to have been stolen.

While the deputy minister of police Cassel Mathale was speaking at a gender-based violence imbizo only a few blocks away, New Brighton police arrested two suspects for allegedly being in possession of an illegal firearm on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said officers were conducting vehicle checkpoints in Mavuso Street when a blue BMW was stopped and searched. A 9mm pistol was recovered and the occupants of the vehicle, aged 34 and 39, were arrested.

“They were detained for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The firearm was reported stolen in Mdantsane in December 2018,” Naidu said.

At about midnight on the same day, members of the Anti-Gang Unit received information about illegal perlemoen at a house in Algoa Park. While searching the Dyke Road premises they found a handgun and 23 rounds of ammunition on the roof of an outbuilding. Naidu said the firearm was reported stolen in Kamesh, Kariega, in May 2021.

“No arrests were made. However, the firearm was confiscated and an enquiry docket opened for investigation,” she said.

Both firearms will also be sent for ballistic testing to determine if they were involved in any other illicit activities.

HeraldLIVE