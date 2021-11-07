News

Dodgy-looking vehicle leads to arrest

Riaan Marais
News reporter
07 November 2021
Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in North End for being in possession of suspected stolen goods, drugs and tools often used to break into cars.
ARRESTED: Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in North End for being in possession of suspected stolen goods, drugs and tools often used to break into cars.
Image: Supplied

A 19-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Monday after he was arrested for allegedly being in possession of drugs, suspected stolen property and implements often used for breaking into cars.

Members of Mount Road police’s Crime Prevention Unit stopped a suspicious vehicle in the business precinct of Cawood Street, North End, at about 8.30pm on Saturday.

“The vehicle was stopped and while investigating, the occupant was found in possession of a black backpack with various tools and a Daewoo car radio.

“The teenager was also found in possession of a zip lock bag with tik,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station

Most Read