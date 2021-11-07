Dodgy-looking vehicle leads to arrest

A 19-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Monday after he was arrested for allegedly being in possession of drugs, suspected stolen property and implements often used for breaking into cars.

Members of Mount Road police’s Crime Prevention Unit stopped a suspicious vehicle in the business precinct of Cawood Street, North End, at about 8.30pm on Saturday.

“The vehicle was stopped and while investigating, the occupant was found in possession of a black backpack with various tools and a Daewoo car radio.

“The teenager was also found in possession of a zip lock bag with tik,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

