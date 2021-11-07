13-year-old stabbed to death ‘by pupil from school across town’ in Free State
A 13-year-old Free State pupil was stabbed to death by a child from another school in front of other students and teachers on Friday.
The incident happened in Hertzogville, where the victim was in grade 7 at Senzile Combined School and the alleged perpetrator, also 13, was in grade 6 at Kegomoditswe Primary School, about 1.5km away, said Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba.
He did not give details about when and where the stabbing happened but said an 11-year-old boy allegedly handed the knife to the boy accused of stabbing Phemelo More.
“Together with the department of social development we will provide psychosocial support to the schools and families of both learners,” he said.
“The matter is now in the hands of police and they are handling it through the Child Justice Act.”
In another incident, a 22-year-old pupil allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old during a meal at a matric camp in Bloemfontein on Thursday, said Ndaba.
“These two incidents follow hot on the heels of the untimely death of a grade 9 learner at Lerato uThando Secondary School in Harrismith two weeks ago after he was also stabbed by a grade 11 learner.”
Ndaba said the principal of Mooifontein Primary School in Zastron, Andile Ketson, 53, was shot dead on Friday night.
“The suspect and motive of his killing are still not known,” he said.
TimesLIVE