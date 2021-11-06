'I'll be back for you': Killer cop Nomia Ndlovu's chilling words to witnesses

After earlier cutting a sorry figure in the courtroom and breaking down, saying she was sorry for the losses her relatives suffered, convicted killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu snapped and told those affected by her crimes exactly what she thought of them.

Shortly after being told by judge Ramarumo Monama that she would serve life behind bars for all the people she had arranged to be killed, and for trying to have her mom, her sister and her sister's five children also killed, Ndlovu looked into the gallery of the high court, sitting in Palm Ridge. There, her aunt, her late lover’s brother and people who had testified against her were standing in a group.

“I will spend this Christmas in jail but, next year, I will be out. I will be back and you will see,” she said in a threatening tone, pointing at them as she spoke.