Covid-19: SA records 339 new cases, 44 deaths
SA recorded 339 new Covid-19 cases and 44 deaths, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday.
This means that there have been 2,923,393 confirmed cases and 89,295 fatalities across SA since the virus reached SA in March 2020.
Of the new cases, the highest number were in Gauteng (87), followed by the Western Cape (64) and KwaZulu-Natal (48).
The NICD also reported that there were 41 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 3,895 people are currently being treated in hospital for Covid-19 related complications.
TimesLIVE