Police zero in on gender-based violence

Police fanned out across Gqeberha on Friday, hosting awareness campaigns ahead of Saturday’s imbizo on the hot-button issues of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

As a part of a multipronged approach to crime-fighting, the police staged engagement sessions along with crime-prevention operations to get residents plugged in to efforts to make their communities safer.

Spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said: “As part of the SAPS’s ongoing efforts to combat criminal activities that threaten the safety and security of communities in the Eastern Cape, police conducted crime-prevention operations and community engagement activities in various areas around Gqeberha.

“The awareness campaigns also included visits to schools located in areas where incidents of substance abuse and bullying are reported often.”

On Saturday, the deputy minister of police, Cassel Mathale, will be in Gqeberha to host a ministerial imbizo that will zero in on GBV and femicide.

The platform will be a chance for women, children and members of the LGBTQIA+ community to engage with top management on such issues in their communities.

The imbizo starts at the Zwide Stadium in Kwazakhele at 10am.

