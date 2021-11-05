Man bust on bus allegedly with drugs worth R2.2m appears in court

A bus passenger arrested for alleged possession of drugs worth R2.2m appeared in the Beaufort West magistrate’s court on Friday.

Xolani Dimba, 37, was arrested at a roadblock in the Karoo town on Thursday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said he was on a Cape Town-bound bus.

“Members attached to the Central Karoo K9 unit conducted a vehicle checkpoint when they stopped a passenger bus. They proceeded with a search of the luggage compartment where they found a suitcase with tik inside,” said Spies.

“The find was later linked to a passenger on board. He was subsequently arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs."

Spies said preliminary investigations indicated Dimba was travelling from Durban and the “consignment was destined for delivery in the Cape metropole”.