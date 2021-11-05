‘I didn’t do it, but I’m sorry,’ Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu tells her victims

Convicted killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, who murdered five relatives and her lover to score from insurance policies, gave an ambiguous apology on Friday to the families and friends of her victims.

Taking to the stand during the aggravation and mitigation of her sentence hearing in the high court sitting in Palm Ridge, Ndlovu said she was sorry for the pain felt by those affected by the six deaths, but maintained she was not the one who caused them.

“To the Mabasa, Homu, Motha, Mashego and Ndlovu families, I know they think I killed their family members, but I didn’t. The truth is only known by God, but I would like them to forgive me.

“To my mother back at home, remain strong and pray. To my siblings, I am still your sister and you should continue to see me that way,” Ndlovu said while she cried.

She told the court she had accepted her fate, adding that she harboured no resentment towards the court nor the investigating officer, Sgt Keshi Mabunda.

Ndlovu was alleged to have plotted from behind bars to have him killed. For this, she is to face yet another trial.

“Whatever the court decides, I have made peace with it and I welcome it,” she said.

“I am not angry with anyone. I am crying from pain because those people who died were all my relatives,” she told the court.