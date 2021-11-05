Clyde Street massacre
The national police commissioner has ordered a 72-hour activation plan following a massacre in Clyde Street, Central, where four people were killed and five others wounded in a hail of bullets on Wednesday night.
The activation plan will see a team of detectives and other police officials investigating the shooting at the historic Gqeberha building, which in recent years has served as a den for vagrants and criminals...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.