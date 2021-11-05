Clyde Street massacre

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



The national police commissioner has ordered a 72-hour activation plan following a massacre in Clyde Street, Central, where four people were killed and five others wounded in a hail of bullets on Wednesday night.



The activation plan will see a team of detectives and other police officials investigating the shooting at the historic Gqeberha building, which in recent years has served as a den for vagrants and criminals...