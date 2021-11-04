Woman, 83, murdered for items sold for just R180
A measly R180 — that is what Martha Snyman’s life was worth to her alleged murderer.
At the age of 83, the Rowallan Park resident’s life ended with her head being banged against a wall and her equally frail husband forced to watch in despair as he was too weak to lift her off the ground...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.