Visits from his ‘many’ girlfriends among the privileges Siyoni received

Panayiotou murder accused was never threatened or had reason to fear prosecutor, says investigating officer

While Christopher Panayiotou and his co-accused were awaiting trial for the murder of his wife from the inside of their prison cells, the alleged middleman-turned-state witness, Luthando Siyoni, was enjoying certain creature comforts such as having his many girlfriends visit him.



And as if that were not enough, Siyoni, 37, had special meals delivered to his private cell at the Mount Road police station, and later at the Humewood police station, where he was held...