Panayiotou ‘middleman’ Luthando Siyoni wants prosecutor off his case

Jayde murder accused claims he won’t have fair trial as long as Stander is involved

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



The man who allegedly communicated with hitmen in prison, and then helped plot a Kariega teacher’s kidnapping and murder, says he fears senior state advocate Marius Stander.



And if Stander continues to prosecute his case, Luthando Siyoni believes he will be deprived of a fair trial...