NMU architecture student bags R50,000 prize

Twenty-year-old's design to revitalise Cape Town landmark impresses judges

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



A Nelson Mandela University architectural technology student’s design to develop the historical Strand Street Quarry in Cape Town has scored him a R50,000 prize at the 2021 PG Bison Education Initiative in Johannesburg.



Zander Deysel, 20, competed with nine other architecture and interior design students from higher learning institutions...