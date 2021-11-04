Lloyiso and Disney get into Christmas spirit

Celebrating an age-old tradition of uniting families through reading, US entertainment and media giant Disney has launched a new Christmas advert — and the voice behind the SA version of the commercial is Kariega golden boy Lloyiso Gijana.



Rolled out this week across TV and digital platforms, plus Disney’s own channels in 45 countries in Europe, Africa, North America, South America and Asia this week, the advert forms part of Disney’s festive retail campaign “From Our Family To Yours”...