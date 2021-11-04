LISTEN | Four killed in Central shooting
The national police commissioner has ordered a 72-hour activation plan following a massacre in Clyde Street, Gqeberha where four people were mowed down in a hail of bullets and five more wounded on Wednesday night.
The activation plan will see a team of detectives and other police officials dedicated to investigating the shooting at the historic building in Central, which in recent years served as a well-known den for vagrants and criminal activity.
“Preliminary investigations at this point have revealed that at around 9pm on Wednesday, two unknown male suspects approached a group of perceived vagrants in an abandoned building in Clyde Street in Central.
“It is alleged that the suspects were in search of an unknown person whom they did not find and thereafter started firing shots at the group,” Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, spokesperson for the national police commissioner, said.
No arrests have been made and the identities of the deceased are yet to be made public.
HeraldLIVE
