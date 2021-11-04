LISTEN | Four killed in Central shooting

“Preliminary investigations at this point have revealed that at around 9pm on Wednesday, two unknown male suspects approached a group of perceived vagrants in an abandoned building in Clyde Street in Central.

“It is alleged that the suspects were in search of an unknown person whom they did not find and thereafter started firing shots at the group,” Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, spokesperson for the national police commissioner, said.

No arrests have been made and the identities of the deceased are yet to be made public.

HeraldLIVE