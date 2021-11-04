IEC declares SA's elections 'free and fair', despite challenges

SA's local government elections have officially been declared free and fair.

Speaking during the results announcement on Thursday evening, IEC chair Glen Mashinini said: “The Electoral Commission is pleased to announce that it has satisfied itself that the conditions for free and fair elections were met, and that the results for 213 councils are declared as final.”

He said that about 12.3-million people cast their ballots in Monday's vote, out of the nearly 26.1-million registered voters.

Overall, he said, the ANC won the most of the country's 213 municipalities.

“The ANC achieved a majority in 161 municipalities. The DA achieved a majority in 13 municipalities. The IFP achieved a majority in 10 municipalities.

“In 66 municipalities, no party achieved a majority — which are known as hung councils,” he said.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE