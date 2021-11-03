Will teen testify against rape accused stepdad?
A social worker will have to determine if a 16-year-old girl is emotionally strong enough to testify against her stepfather who allegedly raped her.
The trial of the 40-year-old Gqeberha man, a jockey at the Fairview racecourse, was postponed on Wednesday for the compilation of a report...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.