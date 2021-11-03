What are some of the things I need to know about long Covid in children?

Concerns about long Covid-19 in children continue to grow following the vaccine rollout for children between 12 and 17 years old.

What is long Covid?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), long Covid is a post-Covid-19 condition that occurs in individuals with a history of probable or confirmed infection.

It usually appears three months after the onset of Covid-19 with symptoms that last for at least two months and can’t be explained by an alternative diagnosis.

Common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, cognitive dysfunction and others that generally have an impact on daily functioning. Symptoms may fluctuate or relapse over time.

Can children get long Covid?

It is unknown how many people suffer from long Covid, but any Covid-19 patient can be affected, including those who experienced mild symptoms and those who had severe disease and were treated in hospital.

According to a Nature report, long Covid does occur in children but is less common than in adults.

It states that estimates of how common long Covid is in children vary wildly and that identifying it is crucial because decisions about school closures and vaccine rollouts can hinge on the risk the coronavirus poses to children.