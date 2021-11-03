Seals dying of suspected malnutrition on Cape beaches

Dead and dying seals have been sighted in several areas across the West Coast.

This comes amid a bird flu outbreak affecting seabirds in the Western Cape but is believed to be unrelated.

The provincial disaster management centre said between Laaiplek and Dwarskersbos in the Bergrivier municipality region, 144 seals were buried on Tuesday and another 50 at Elandsbaai.

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning minister Anton Bredell said the provincial government and its partners have been looking into the matter over the past few weeks.