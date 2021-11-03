No outright election winner in Nelson Mandela Bay, Zille concedes

There will not be an outright winner in Nelson Mandela Bay, DA federal council chair Helen Zille conceded on Wednesday.

Speaking on this week’s episode of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, Zille said the ANC had managed to get a significant number of its voters to the polls on Monday.

The ANC and DA were neck and neck for most of Tuesday and Wednesday as the results from the elections trickled in.

By 3.30pm on Wednesday, with about 70% of the votes captured for the Bay, the ANC was in the lead with 41% of the vote, followed by the DA with 38.8%.

“Unfortunately, the ANC got a lot of their voters out in the Ngqura constituency and in New Brighton and Motherwell and a whole range of places, so therefore no party is going to get above 50% as we were hoping to,” Zille said.

“And the future of Nelson Mandela Bay is very much in the balance, and my hearts bleeds for what lies ahead. I love [Nelson Mandela Bay] that's why it breaks my heart that we couldn't get 50 plus one.”

Listen to the interview below.

HeraldLIVE