Man dies after alleged assault by constable in passage of holding cells

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of death as a result of police action after a 20-year-old man, who was in police custody, was allegedly assaulted by a constable who accused him of stealing and breaking into his relatives’ and family’s homes.

This is after the 20-year-old man was arrested for alleged stolen property and detained at the Rosedale police station in Upington in the Northern Cape.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the alleged incident happened on October 28 and the suspect died as a result of assault.

“It is alleged a constable working at the police station opened the cells in the middle of the night, took out the suspect and locked the cell. It is alleged the officer took the suspect into the passage and assaulted him,” said Langa.

She said the constable was heard allegedly accusing the suspect of stealing property from his family and relatives in the area.

“The suspect was heard crying and screaming for help. It is alleged the constable was heard telling the suspect he can die and he doesn’t care. The suspect continued to cry, calling for help. No police officers came to assist. It was midnight. ”

“Offenders heard the constable calling for his colleagues, screaming at them to call an ambulance,” she said.

Langa said the suspect was declared dead on the scene.

“His colleagues came to the scene and checked the suspect’s pulse. There was no sign of life. The suspect was examined by emergency staff and was declared dead on the scene,” Langa said.

She said investigations are continuing and a postmortem will be conducted on Thursday.

“More information will be revealed as we continue with the investigation,” she said.

