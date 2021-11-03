Driver arrested after death of young cyclist

A Gqeberha taxi driver who allegedly knocked a young boy off his bicycle and then fled the scene has been arrested.

The driver was charged on Tuesday when the owner of the minibus taxi handed him over to the police for his alleged involvement in the fatal crash.

The 30-year-old man is facing a charge of culpable homicide, among other charges, after he allegedly knocked 14-year-old Luke Prinsloo off his bicycle earlier this week and then fled the scene.

Luke died as a result of his injuries.

It is alleged that at about 5.15pm on Monday, Luke was riding his bicycle on the Van Der Kemp’s Kloof Bridge in Stanford Road when he was hit by the taxi.

The driver failed to stop and the registration number of the vehicle was taken down and handed to the police.

The owner of the taxi was contacted and he took the driver to the police station, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

The driver was provisionally charged with culpable homicide and will be appearing in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court soon.

HeraldLIVE